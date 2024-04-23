Sergeant Susan Yuyi of the Zambia Police Service has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on charges of Abuse of Authority of Office and Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer involving K50,000.00.

In a statement, Head of Corporate Communication at the Anti-Corruption Commission, Timothy Moono said the 30-year-old Police officer, from Kabulonga Police Post is facing one count of Abuse of Authority of Office and three counts of Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer.

Mr Moono explained that the charges against Sergeant Yuyi are serious and span from January 1, 2023, to April 18, 2024, in Lusaka.

He further explained that it is alleged that, she abused her authority by falsifying complaints against certain individuals within the Police Service and solicited and received substantial sums of money from them in exchange for resolving these fictitious matters.

“Between March 30, 2024, and April 18, 2024, Sergeant Yuyi was accused of soliciting K50,000.00 from a named individual and receiving K30,000.00 as a reward for allegedly resolving a matter with the Zambia Police in their favour,’’ he stated.

He disclosed that the K30,000.00 bribe was seized by the Anti-Corruption Commission during a sting operation.

Mr Moono noticed that despite her arrest, Sergeant Yuyi has been granted release on police bond pending her upcoming court appearance.

He further said that the authorities have issued a stern reminder to all public officers to uphold the principles of integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to avoid similar legal troubles.