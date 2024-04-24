Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Subscribe
Columns

Kuomboka From A Disaster To A Ceremony

By Chief Editor
0
93 views
Mr Hichilema counsels his wife Mutinta in court this morning.
File :Mr Hichilema consols his wife Mutinta in court during the time he was arrested

Share

Kuomboka ceremony 2024

Zambia’s greatest worldwide tourist attraction, the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people of Western province is an inspiration story of disaster to victory.
From a major calamity that happened in Bulozi, the Kuomboka, translated as getting out of water changed face from a disaster to a ceremony.
The Kuomboka is said to be one of the earliest, most authentic, most media covered and best known among Zambia’s traditional ceremonies.

In 2017 another disaster to celebration, story occurred as a traffic offence which led to the arrest of the then Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema and slapped with a treason charge.

HH at the Police Station shortly before he was arrested
FILE: 2016 HH at the Police Station shortly before he was arrested
Mr Hichilema counsels his wife Mutinta in court this morning.
File :Mr Hichilema consols his wife Mutinta in court during the time he was arrested

However, when he became President of Zambia in 2021, Mr Hichilema was gifted with three hectares of land in Sing’anda Village of Mongu district by Sing’anda Headman Kalaluka Mubiana who is also Induna Kapui.
And to overturn a disaster story to a celebration, Mr Hichilema is building a self-funded Health facility in Kalangu area of Mongu district.
Most people didn’t notice that Mr Hichilema was wearing the old Siziba outfit he wore in 2017 as it speaks volumes about his consistency, love and support of the rich Bulozi cultural heritage.
The latest in a disaster to a celebration story come with the 2024 drought in Zambia which has been occasioned by Climate Change leading to very low water levels in the Bulozi plains.
But, the short route of the Kuomboka from Lealui to Mulamba harbour using the Nalikwanda (royal boat) and then using the Indila (Official vehicle) to Limulunga has left everlasting memories in both local and international tourists.
President Hichilema who attended the 2024 Kuomboka ceremony concluded his visit to Mongu with a church service at Mongu parish Catholic Church and a meeting with members of the clergy.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading