Zambia’s greatest worldwide tourist attraction, the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people of Western province is an inspiration story of disaster to victory.

From a major calamity that happened in Bulozi, the Kuomboka, translated as getting out of water changed face from a disaster to a ceremony.

The Kuomboka is said to be one of the earliest, most authentic, most media covered and best known among Zambia’s traditional ceremonies.

In 2017 another disaster to celebration, story occurred as a traffic offence which led to the arrest of the then Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema and slapped with a treason charge.

However, when he became President of Zambia in 2021, Mr Hichilema was gifted with three hectares of land in Sing’anda Village of Mongu district by Sing’anda Headman Kalaluka Mubiana who is also Induna Kapui.

And to overturn a disaster story to a celebration, Mr Hichilema is building a self-funded Health facility in Kalangu area of Mongu district.

Most people didn’t notice that Mr Hichilema was wearing the old Siziba outfit he wore in 2017 as it speaks volumes about his consistency, love and support of the rich Bulozi cultural heritage.

The latest in a disaster to a celebration story come with the 2024 drought in Zambia which has been occasioned by Climate Change leading to very low water levels in the Bulozi plains.

But, the short route of the Kuomboka from Lealui to Mulamba harbour using the Nalikwanda (royal boat) and then using the Indila (Official vehicle) to Limulunga has left everlasting memories in both local and international tourists.

President Hichilema who attended the 2024 Kuomboka ceremony concluded his visit to Mongu with a church service at Mongu parish Catholic Church and a meeting with members of the clergy.