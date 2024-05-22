President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday officially launched the construction works of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, spanning 327 kilometers and also including the Fisenge-Masangano stretch.The president highlighted the project’s cost-effectiveness, made possible through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model,which aims to optimize government resources while delivering quality infrastructure.

“Zambia needs visionary leadership that promotes peace and stability, imagine this road was supposed to be done at over US$2 billion but now we will do this at only US$650 million and will save over US$1.2 million,” President Hichilema said.

The Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway is set to be a game-changer in promoting safer travel, reducing commute times, and bolstering connectivity between key economic centers. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of this infrastructure project, not only for Zambia but also as a critical transit route to neighboring countries, promising improved trade and investment opportunities.Addressing concerns about road safety and the economic impact of delays caused by the current infrastructure’s limitations, President Hichilema emphasized the urgent need for modernization to prevent further loss of lives and boost business efficiency.

“This road has killed a lot of people, this is why we need to save lives by reducing fatalities and the only way the government can respond is through building this road, this road has slowed down business because it’s narrow,” he noted.



President Hichilema, pledged government’s continued resolve to foster sustainable development through improved infrastructure for the benefit of the local community. President Hichilema also disclosed that in a few weeks time Zambia, Tanzania and China will conclude and sign an agreement on the overhaul of the TAZARA railway line.

In a show of international cooperation, the Chinese government pledged support for Zambia’s infrastructure modernization program, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.Minister Consular at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia Wang Sheng explained that the Chinese government and Zambia have continued to share valuable relations in various sectors. Meanwhile, the House of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Nkambo, reiterated the traditional leadership’s commitment to supporting the government’s development agenda.

As construction commences on this transformative project, President Hichilema called on citizens to cooperate with developers and reiterated his administration’s vision for a prosperous Zambia built on visionary leadership and sustainable development initiatives.