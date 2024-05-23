Former Diplomat to Malawi in the late president Levy Mwanawasa’s administration Nebat Matatiyo has urged former President Edgar Lungu to step down from active politics and stop attacking President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.

He said Mr Lungu should give chance to Mr Hichilema to implement his programs for the people of Zambia.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Matatiyo said former president Edgar Lungu had his time to serve the people of Zambia adding that it is now time for President Hichilema to govern the people of Zambia.

He said instead of going out making public attacks against Mr Hichilema, the former president should seek forgiveness and reconciliation with the UPND administration and President Hichilema for the betterment of many Zambians who ushered President Hichilema into office in 2021.

Mr Matatiyo added that if Mr Lungu has seen that something was going wrong in the way President Hichilema was governing the country he should advise President Hichilema and his administration to sort out the problem amicably instead of making negative utterances against the UPND administration and President Hichilema.

He also called on the Catholic Clergy in Zambia to advise the former Head of State to stop politicking.

He said Zambians want to see peace continue prevailing in the country.

He said Mr Lungu should not forget that the New Dawn Administration knows alot about him and his dirty dealings when he was in Government saying that if he is not careful he would be harshly dealt with by the State.