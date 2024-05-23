Former Diplomat to Malawi in the late president Levy Mwanawasa’s administration Nebat Matatiyo has urged former President Edgar Lungu to step down from active politics and stop attacking President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.
He said Mr Lungu should give chance to Mr Hichilema to implement his programs for the people of Zambia.
Speaking in an interview, Mr Matatiyo said former president Edgar Lungu had his time to serve the people of Zambia adding that it is now time for President Hichilema to govern the people of Zambia.
He said instead of going out making public attacks against Mr Hichilema, the former president should seek forgiveness and reconciliation with the UPND administration and President Hichilema for the betterment of many Zambians who ushered President Hichilema into office in 2021.
Mr Matatiyo added that if Mr Lungu has seen that something was going wrong in the way President Hichilema was governing the country he should advise President Hichilema and his administration to sort out the problem amicably instead of making negative utterances against the UPND administration and President Hichilema.
He also called on the Catholic Clergy in Zambia to advise the former Head of State to stop politicking.
He said Zambians want to see peace continue prevailing in the country.
He said Mr Lungu should not forget that the New Dawn Administration knows alot about him and his dirty dealings when he was in Government saying that if he is not careful he would be harshly dealt with by the State.
There goes another fat cat & praise singer who is only talking & thinking about his stomach NOT what pipo are saying. ECL has all the rights to be active in politics, be careful coz ECL will come back & benangu you will have an egg in your face
Unfortunately the men in the robes can’t advise him anything sensible because they’re beneficiaries of the brown envelopes. It’s dog eats dog situation. This Lungu is such a nuisance, one wonders how we let such a man to lead us, it’s shocking to say the last.
Mutaware ni Kawalala bad, it’s about time H.H exposes that violent wretched criminal.
There are still brain dead Zambian’s that believe baJona is the solution to problems Zambian’s are currently facing, forgetting Mutaware caused these problems as he stole for his equally greedy wife & morals lacking children. Unfotunately one CANNOT cure ignorance & for these poor dafties who shout “alebwelelapo,” its the same as chickens shouting “I cant wait for Christmas” as December approaches. To them its okay for leaders to steal, as long as they come from my tribal grouping, my tribal mbuya’s & they throw us some tantameni for chibuku, whilst they plunder the treasury.