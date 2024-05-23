This year, our country will turn 60 years of independence. We, however, find ourselves in a much worse situation than we would have ever imagined.

Obviously, we are not doing well in most of the key economic indicators. At times, it feels like we are in a dream; we want this dream to be over; but it is our reality. And we need to face this reality. Things are not well; we have many problems.

The truth is, the problems of our country can be solved only if we dedicate ourselves to fight for it with the same energy, honesty, and patriotism our freedom fighters had when they founded it.

But we also need to keep in mind that the solutions to our problems cannot continue to depend on the selfish interests of a few people with money nor on the cold calculations of profits that a few businessmen draw up. We cannot continue looking for hope from people who constantly lie and have no vision. The country cannot continue begging on its knees for miracles from a few golden calves, like the Biblical one destroyed by the prophet’s fury. Golden calves cannot perform miracles of any kind.

Our country cannot continue begging or relying on IMF deals; these deals have never worked for us, and they are evidently not working.

There’s a lot of workers’ money – NAPSA and other pension funds – sitting in banks and being misused to build with little benefit to the workers. Instead of leaving it up to individual profit-seeking capitalists and their agents in government to decide how this money should be invested, the working class should decide on a democratic basis where the wealth produced by them is invested – without a doubt there would be reasonable amounts available for investment in free education at every level.

All Zambians need to take the economy and political power into their own hands in order to provide decent education, public services and standards of living for all – a society in which the full benefits of economic development can be enjoyed by all.

The current open market system, by its very nature, cannot provide this; it is only a socialist transformation of society that holds a brighter future for our people.

The SP government backed by the people and with the respect of the nation, after cleansing the different institutions of corrupt practices and elements would proceed immediately to the country’s industrialisation, mobilising all inactive capital and submitting this mammoth task to experts and men and women of absolute competence totally removed from all political machines for study, direction, planning and realisation.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party