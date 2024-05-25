The Football Association of Association of Zambia (FAZ) has taken note of the serious allegations raised by its Saudi Arabia based player Fashion Sakala and other stakeholders around player selection.

Given the gravity of the allegations, FAZ will conduct its own internal investigations but also encourage all interested parties to report these matters to relevant judicial bodies, in this case the Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee will under its mandate as provided by article 59 of the FAZ constitution conduct its investigations.

“Matters of this nature require thorough investigations and therefore members of the public and all relevant stakeholders are encouraged to bring forth evidence to put this matter to bed,” says FAZ General Secretary Reuben

Kamanga.

“FAZ will in due course provide information on the next step.”

