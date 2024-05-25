The Lusaka High Court has dismissed the case brought by six PF presidential contenders challenging the election of Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa as the party president. This ruling solidifies Mr. Sampa’s position as the PF President until further notice.

Lusaka High Court Judge Vincent Siloka dismissed the case due to want of prosecution. The plaintiffs, who included Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya, Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile, Mansa Central MP Chitalu Chilufya, former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, former Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba, and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Greyford Monde, were found to have a multiplicity of court actions regarding the matter.

Judge Siloka noted that the plaintiffs did not comply with the court’s orders of direction in the prosecution of the case. Additionally, they failed to file an affidavit opposing Mr. Sampa’s application to dismiss their case.

Mr. Sampa was elected as PF President at an extraordinary convention held in October 2023. The court’s decision confirms his leadership of the party amidst ongoing internal disputes.