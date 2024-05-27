On Thursday, May 23, 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema convened the 9th Cabinet Meeting of the year at State House to discuss crucial economic policy matters aimed at enhancing national development as outlined in the Government’s Economic Agenda.

1. Drought Response Plan Update

President Hichilema declared the drought a National Disaster on February 29, 2024, followed by a Humanitarian Appeal on April 16, 2024. The Food Security Drought Response Plan for April 2024 – May 2025 was approved, targeting 84 drought-affected districts for immediate food assistance. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit reported that 84.5% of the identified districts have received maize under the relief programme. The remaining districts are expected to receive aid within the next week. The Government has also implemented the Food for Work programme and established 300 active community maize selling points, distributing 22,208 metric tons of maize to over 300,000 households. Additionally, partners have contributed K30,588,430 in logistical support and food donations.

2. Second Millennium Challenge Compact

Cabinet approved the Joint Design Document (JDD) for the second Millennium Challenge Compact, which will secure US$450 million in grants for road infrastructure and agricultural sector support. The three key projects include:

Roads and Access: Reducing transportation costs in agriculture corridors and improving internal road infrastructure.

Asset Finance: Increasing access to finance for agriculture-related investments.

Agriculture Policy Reform and Institutional Strengthening: Enhancing institutional capacity for private sector production and trade in grains.

3. Development of Kasumbalesa Border Infrastructure

Cabinet approved the development of infrastructure at Kasumbalesa Border through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The project aims to transform Kasumbalesa into a world-class trade centre with facilities such as a dry port, weighbridge, warehouses, and a modern market, addressing current infrastructure deficiencies and informal trade practices.

4. Hosting of the 2024 Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA)

Cabinet approved the hosting of the 2024 RASA on May 25, 2024, in Lusaka. The awards, organized by the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5, aim to motivate and recognize outstanding achievements in sports among member states. This year’s edition is particularly significant as Region 5 celebrates its 25th anniversary, with special recognition for 25 individuals who have made significant contributions to regional sports development. The AUSC Region 5 comprises Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP

Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson