Unconfirmed reports indicate that Petauke Member of Parliament, Hon. JayJay Banda, was found along a road in Kafue and subsequently taken to Medland Hospital in Lusaka from Kafue District Hospital. His condition remains critical.

On May 25, 2024, at 03:30 hours, Twin Palm Police Station received a report from a concerned member of the public regarding an abandoned motor vehicle. The vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number BAX 3974ZM, was discovered 2.6 kilometers from the police station. The car was found with its engine running, doors unlocked, lights on, and the right side of the windscreen shattered. Inside the vehicle, officers found two phones and a note stating, “DEAR ZAMBIANS AM VERY SORRY PLEASE FORGIVE ME AND STAY BLESSED HON JAY BANDA MP.”

A search of the surrounding area revealed no further evidence. The vehicle was transported to Twin Palm Police Station for further investigation. Preliminary investigations indicate that Hon. Jay Banda left his Ibex Hill home on May 24, 2024, at 21:30 hours, stating he was going to a meeting. He later arrived at his wife’s home in Kamwala South at 22:27 hours, leaving at 01:00 hours to return to his other wife’s home in Ibex Hill to prepare for a trip to Petauke for a wedding. However, his wife in Ibex Hill confirmed that he did not reach the residence.

The government has expressed concern over allegations from some members of the public suggesting involvement in Banda’s disappearance. During a press briefing in Lusaka, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, urged people to desist from making such statements, as they incite the public against the government.

“We as Government wish to state very clearly that we have no hand in the missing of the honorable Member of Parliament for Petauke Central. There is no benefit whatsoever in ensuring that the MP goes missing, but rather the interest of this Government is to ensure that every member of the public is protected,” Mwiimbu said.

Mwiimbu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for Banda’s disappearance face the full extent of the law. He called on the public to provide any information related to the case, assuring that it would be treated with confidence by security agencies.

The minister also urged opposition political party members to refrain from using the incident for political gain and to work with the government to locate the missing MP. He emphasized that the government would diligently share all pertinent information with the public and assured Banda’s family and the nation that every effort is being made to find him safe and unharmed.

