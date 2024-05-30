President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the 68th Copperbelt Agricultural and Commercial Show, branded as the ‘Copperbelt Agricultural Mining, Industrial, and Networking Expo 2023,’ in Kitwe. Themed “Unlocking Opportunities for Growth: Zambia’s Land-Linked Position,” the event showcased the country’s strategic advantages and opportunities in agriculture, mining, and trade.

In his keynote address, President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s unique geographical position, bordered by eight neighboring countries and connected to a ninth, Burundi, via Lake Tanganyika. This strategic location is bolstered by key transport corridors, including the Lobito, Tazara, Walvis Bay, Durban, and Nacala corridors, which facilitate efficient and cost-effective access to international markets.

“The high demand for critical minerals essential to the energy transition underscores Zambia’s strategic land-linked position, making it a significant contributor to our economic transformation agenda,” said President Hichilema. “The Expo has reaffirmed our vision of the Copperbelt being on a revival path toward economic transformation.”

The Expo provided a platform for stakeholders to demonstrate their potential across various sectors, highlighting Zambia’s rich agricultural and mineral resources and its capacity for trade and industrial growth. President Hichilema noted that economic development is crucial for realizing tangible economic benefits and that the government’s role is to create a stable and predictable environment that stimulates economic growth.

“As a government, we are currently on the right trajectory,” President Hichilema stated, expressing optimism about the country’s economic future. The event underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to leverage Zambia’s land-linked position for sustainable economic development.

The Copperbelt Agricultural and Commercial Show continues to be a pivotal event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore and capitalize on Zambia’s abundant opportunities.