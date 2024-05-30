President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded a two-day working visit to the Copperbelt with an inspiring church fellowship attended by clergy from various parts of the province. During the fellowship, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the clergy’s recognition of the government’s efforts in addressing national challenges and called for their continued support in tackling ongoing difficulties.

In his address, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collective wisdom and cooperation among citizens, highlighting that unity and love are essential in overcoming the nation’s challenges. “It is the duty of the church and us leaders to gather people and not scatter them by preaching peace and unity and not hatred,” he said.

The fellowship served as a reminder of the critical role the church plays in fostering national unity and peace. President Hichilema urged the clergy to join hands with the government in promoting these values to create a more harmonious and prosperous Zambia.

After the fellowship, President Hichilema returned to Lusaka, expressing optimism about the work ahead and the positive impact of continued collaboration between the government and the church.