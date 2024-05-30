Socialist Party (SP) Copperbelt Provincial spokesperson Reagan Kashinga has questioned why Vedanta and the Government have not yet actualized the Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) deal clinched last year.

But Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said Vedanta and the Government have the capacity to run KCM.

Mr. Kashinga said it is unfortunate that Vedanta has not met its pledge to award KCM workers a salary increment, to invest in the mine operations and to pay suppliers and contractors.

“Unfortunately all these pledges have remained on paper. It was only last week when Mine Unions complained that KCM is failing to pay its workers accordingly. In the same week, we heard President Hakainde Hichilema giving an ultimatum to the concerned parties on the need to revive KCM,” Mr. Kashinga said.

“As Socialist Party we hereby repeat that the UPND Government has scammed Zambians on the return of Vedanta to KCM. The investor has proved not to have the capacity to run this sleeping giant mine which has operations in Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe. Where is the money Vedanta promised to invest in KCM?” he questioned.

Mr Kashinga said the Government should find another investor to run KCM if Vedanta has failed.

“Giving KCM back to Vedanta was a big mistake by the Government. There are many capable investors locally and globally who can run KCM efficiently and profitably. We dare the Government to find a proper investor to run KCM. Vedanta has never been a serious investor.Mining is a business that should be devoid of jokes,” Mr. Kashinga stated.

But Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said Vedanta and the Government have the capacity to run KCM.

Mr. Kabuswe said court processes and wrong decisions made in the past have hampered the transition.

“I want to assure you, business men that it is not that Vedanta or Government do not have what it takes to run that mine it is because we had to let the court processes run and it was because of some of the wrong decisions that were made. I want to assure you that after the creditors scheme success, Vedanta comes on board and money will start flowing again through KCM,” Mr. Kabuswe said at the ongoing Copperbelt Business Show in Kitwe.