The inaugural Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) Heads of State Summit was held in Livingstone yesterday, marking a significant milestone in regional conservation efforts and socio-economic transformation.

The summit was attended by prominent leaders including President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia, Vice President Mr. Slumber Tsogwane of Botswana, and the Minister responsible for Tourism from Angola. President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia also graced the event, underscoring the united commitment of the five nations to preserve and enhance the KAZA region.

The summit focused on collaborative strategies to develop the KAZA TFCA, which spans the ecologically rich Okavango and Zambezi regions across Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. This transfrontier conservation area aims to boost conservation initiatives and elevate the region as a premier tourism destination. The leaders discussed harmonizing their efforts to manage and protect the natural resources and wildlife that define this unique eco-region.

President Hichilema emphasized the cultural heritage and traditional values that have long guided the sustainable management of resources in the KAZA region. He noted that these practices have been instrumental in preserving the area’s natural assets, and it is incumbent upon current leaders to uphold this legacy for future generations. The summit highlighted the importance of continuing these traditions while adapting to modern conservation challenges.

A key topic of discussion was the management of wildlife, which, despite being a critical component of KAZA’s biodiversity, sometimes poses threats to the natural habitat. The summit acknowledged that culling, though a difficult measure, is occasionally necessary to maintain ecological balance. The resources generated from culling are reinvested into conservation projects and the development of vital infrastructure for local communities, ensuring a balanced approach to wildlife management and community development.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating socio-economic transformation in the KAZA region. They stressed the need for sustainable development practices that align with conservation goals, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of environmental degradation. This approach aims to improve the livelihoods of local communities while preserving the region’s unique natural heritage.

President Hichilema concluded by reiterating the collective responsibility of the KAZA nations to safeguard their shared environment. He expressed optimism that through continued cooperation and dedication, the KAZA TFCA can become a global model for transboundary conservation and sustainable development.