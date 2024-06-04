Sometime in April 1994, the entire world was gripped in utter shock, utmost grief and severe horror as bloodletting ensued in Rwanda, one of the bloodiest in the late 20th century!

One particular evening, an aircraft had taken off from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania with Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira, both from the Hutu tribe, aboard. As their jet prepared to land in Kigali, Rwanda, it was brought down by a torrent of surface-to-air missiles by some rebels, killing both leaders instantly.

This would obviously ignite the dynamite of genocide in Rwanda where they had been experiencing simmering tensions of tribalism over the years. In several weeks that followed, intense and systematic massacres would be set in motion targetting mainly those from the minority Tutsi tribe. As more than one million people were smoked-out of wherever they were hiding to be butchered like animals using uncivilized weapons – axes and machetes…..decomposing corpses littered the streets as rivers swiftly turned red with blood! No one was was spared in this murderous mayhem……the aged, the pregnant ones, those with infirmities, toddlers, the youth, women and even the men.

A good number of people of that generation – Politicians, Priests, Security forces and Journalists today remain with their hands stained with blood for having played a role or conveniently looked the other way as these barbaric and henous crimes were being perpetrated.

According to Wikipedia, genocide constitutes deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group.

It’s always important to pick up one or two lessons from our history as mankind if we are to make great strides, moving forward. In this our beloved country unfortunately, we’ve witnessed politicians and members of the clergy going on rampage spewing hate speech, making alarming statements or indeed uttering senseless tribal remarks!

For instance, one particular MP warned that she belongs to a majority tribe which the police would fail to contain if they took to the streets, while another one suggested that certain ethnic groups must confine themselves to their specific regions. Sooner than that, one senior citizen vehemently accused the state of sponsoring terrorism while a senior pastor made baseless remarks about the manner people are getting employed in government and proposed tribal war!

Sadly, the media has equally become blind to lessons we can draw from the genocide in Rwanda by according these desperate individuals that are eager to get back into power prominent space to utter whatever they want to regardless of the consequences. Aikona man. We Say No Tribalism; We Condemn those promoting the Vice!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Polical/Social Analyst