Former Ndola District Commissioner in the late president Levy Mwanawasa’s administration Dennison Chisunka has called for dialogue between Government and opposition political parties in Zambia to sort out the issues of tribalism and hate speech that are slowly emerging in the country.

Speaking in an interview ,Mr Chisunka said the emerging talks of tribalism and hate speech especially among politicians has the potential to plunge the country into civil strive.

” People in Government should work hand in hand with those in opposition to iron out this problem,if left unchecked this issue of tribalism has the potential to bring civil strife in the country,” Mr Chisunka said.

Mr Chisunka added that once Government sits down with opposition political parties to discuss tribalism and the way forward, Zambians would applaud it’s efforts.

“They might differ in beliefs but there must be a point where they should meet and discuss important national issues and in that way the public would appreciate the Government,” Mr Chisunka added.

He noted that talks of tribalism were not only a menace to national security but were also detrimental to national development.

Mr Chisunka said it is the duty of the Government in power to promote the One Zambia One Nation mantra for the economic development of the country.

He says every Zambian has a duty to guard jealously the peace the country was currently enjoying.

“The economy of Zambia needs concerted efforts from everyone regardless of one’s political, religion or tribal affiliation to develop, this can only be made possible if we all as Zambians guard jealously the peace we are enjoying” he said.

Mr Chisunka further said politicians should not divide the young generation that is ready to sacrifice for Zambia’s economic development, through their hate speech.

“Old politicians should teach young and up coming politicians good politics of togetherness, young people should say no to politicians who preach tribalism and hate speech,” he said.

Recently the country has witnessed a number of some political figures detained in police cells while others jailed for preaching hate speech against some tribes.