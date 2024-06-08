In a press briefing held at the Mulungushi International Conference Center, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa underscored the critical role of the public service in promoting national unity and efficient governance. Recalling President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for maintaining and fostering unity among citizens of all ethnic backgrounds, Mr. Kangwa highlighted several key initiatives and directives aimed at achieving these goals.

Promoting Inclusivity and Competence

Mr. Kangwa emphasized that the public service must reflect the nation’s diversity and inclusivity, advocating for recruitment based on competence rather than any other considerations. “National unity should underline all recruitment, deployment, and promotion processes,” he stated, urging the enforcement of existing human resource policies fairly and transparently across all government ministries and quasi-institutions.

Disciplinary Measures and Resource Management

To enhance accountability, Mr. Kangwa directed government ministries to handle disciplinary actions internally rather than referring cases to the Cabinet Office. He announced a revision of the Disciplinary Code of Conduct and Ethics to guide civil servants effectively.

Highlighting the importance of prudence in resource management, Mr. Kangwa warned against the misuse of government vehicles and fuel. He mandated that all government vehicles be parked by 18:00 hours and revoked competence licenses for all government workers except drivers to prevent abuse.

Addressing National Challenges

In response to the national disaster declaration due to drought, Mr. Kangwa called on the public service to ensure the efficient distribution of relief food to affected districts. He also encouraged each civil servant to contribute to national food security by planting at least a hectare of maize.

Additionally, he urged public service institutions to adopt alternative energy sources, reinforcing the need for sustainability.

Combating Corruption and Improving Communication

Acknowledging the pervasive issue of corruption, Mr. Kangwa stressed the importance of delivering public services devoid of corrupt practices, in line with national values and principles. He commended the Ministry of Finance and National Planning for achieving debt restructuring and urged controlling officers to support the travel office by planning their travels on a quarterly basis to save on air travel costs.

Effective communication of government progress was also highlighted as crucial, with Mr. Kangwa calling for transparency and regular updates on the implementation of various interventions.

Fostering National Unity and Lawfulness

Mr. Kangwa reiterated the need for public service workers to preserve national unity and be law-abiding citizens, collaborating with law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness. He concluded by urging all public service workers to commit to their roles with integrity and dedication, ensuring that their actions contribute positively to Zambia’s development and unity.

This comprehensive briefing reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency, accountability, and unity of the public service, ultimately aiming to foster a more inclusive and prosperous nation.