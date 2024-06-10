A 22 years old housewife has allegedly been axed to death by her husband in a domestic dispute in Mwinilunga District.

Juliet Kang’asa 22, of Nyaluhana village was on Sunday morning allegedly axed to death by her husband over her insistence for the duo to visit a prophet for prayers.

Outgoing Northwestern province Police commanding officer Dennis Moola confirmed the murder and identified the suspect as Solomon Kapanga 29. Mr. Moola said the murder is reported to have occurred on June 9th, 2024, between 05:00 hours and 06:00 hours at Nyaluhana village in Kanong’esha chiefdom.

He said following a report by the sister to the deceased, police visited the crime scene and found the body lying on the bed in a pool of blood with bodily injuries.

“Upon physical inspection of the body it was discovered with a deep cut on the head and on her right side of her face” he said.

Facts are that on June 8th, 2024, around 21:00 hours the deceased whilst preparing supper discovered bones of an unknown animal inside her kitchen which she suspected had been placed by someone who wanted to bewitch her.

The deceased then informed her husband about it and together they agreed to visit a prophet on Sunday June 9th, 2024 for prayers. She then reminded her husband about visiting the prophet, but he refused.

Mr. Moola added that the deceased insisted that they visit the prophet, but this angered her husband who then picked an axe and allegedly axed his wife to death right in their house.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Mwinilunga district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, while the suspect is in police custody.

“The suspect was already apprehended by the members of the community and handed over to the police upon arrival at the scene”. said Mr. Moola.

Mwinilunga district has in the last three months recorded about four gruesome murder cases involving spouses and people in love relationships.