Miracle Impact International Church Overseer, Bishop John Nundwe, popularly known as ‘John General,’ has formally denied the charge of rape in court. Bishop Nundwe, aged 51, appeared before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Army Masoja to enter his plea. Magistrate Masoja has scheduled the trial for June 28, 2024.

The allegations against Bishop Nundwe date back to November 22, 2023, when he is accused of raping a Lusaka resident without her consent. The incident reportedly took place at the victim’s home in the Kahale area, where the Bishop had gone to offer prayers following the victim’s series of miscarriages.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga provided details of the incident, stating that the victim had sought Bishop Nundwe’s prayers due to repeated miscarriages. The Bishop allegedly insisted that the prayers be conducted at her home. On the day of the incident, the Bishop arrived with another unidentified man. Bishop Nundwe purportedly conducted a tour of the house under the guise of checking rooms as part of the prayers.

Upon reaching the bedroom, Bishop Nundwe is alleged to have forced himself on the victim, threatening to shoot her if she resisted. The situation escalated when the victim’s husband returned home and found another man in the sitting room. Upon proceeding to the bedroom, he discovered Bishop Nundwe naked, in the act of raping his wife. The husband promptly locked the gate, but Bishop Nundwe managed to escape by jumping over the wall fence, leaving behind his clothes, cell phone, and vehicle—a Chrysler with the registration number BCD 372. The other man also fled the scene.

The case continues to attract significant public and media attention as it progresses to trial.