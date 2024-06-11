In a tragic turn of events, Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other individuals lost their lives when their military plane crashed in the Chikangawa Forest, a densely vegetated area known for its challenging terrain. The crash occurred on Monday morning during a flight from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed the devastating news in a live address on state television.

The incident unfolded as Vice President Chilima was attempting to return to Lilongwe by 5 PM to bid farewell to President Chakwera, who was departing for The Bahamas and Switzerland. However, at approximately 10:50 AM, the plane informed the ground crew that landing in Mzuzu was impossible due to bad weather, and it was the last communication received before the aircraft disappeared from radar.



Upon learning of the plane’s disappearance, President Chakwera immediately ordered the Malawi Defence Forces to investigate and initiate a search and rescue mission. The search efforts were compounded by the vastness of Chikangawa Forest, covering over 50,000 hectares, and the challenging weather conditions.

Despite these difficulties, soldiers, police officers, and forest rangers continued their search overnight. On Tuesday, President Chakwera announced that the wreckage of the plane had been found, and there were no survivors. He expressed profound sorrow and extended his condolences to the nation, describing Vice President Chilima as “a good man, a devoted father, and a formidable vice president.”

The Vice President, aged 51, was en route to represent the government at the burial of former government minister Ralph Kasambara. Also on board was former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri. The plane’s crew had been advised against landing in Mzuzu due to poor visibility, and air traffic controllers directed them to return to Lilongwe. Unfortunately, contact with the plane was lost shortly after this directive.

The military is now tasked with transporting the remains of the victims to Lilongwe, and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. President Chakwera called for a moment of silence to honor the victims, emphasizing the profound loss felt by the nation.