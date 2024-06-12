In a heartfelt farewell, Zambia has honored His Excellency Nicholas Woolley, the outgoing High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Zambia, who concluded his tour of duty today.

President Hakainde Hichilema highlighted the deepening of government-to-government and people-to-people relationships between Zambia and the United Kingdom during Woolley’s tenure. These relationships are rooted in shared values such as democracy, the rule of law, liberty, and the fight against corruption.

High Commissioner Woolley played a crucial role in supporting Zambia through some of its most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, debt restructuring negotiations, and the El Niño-induced drought that impacted food and energy security.

“We express our gratitude to the High Commissioner and the people of the United Kingdom for their pivotal role during these challenges,” President Hichilema stated.

As Woolley returns to the UK, President Hichilema extended his best wishes and gratitude to the British Government, the people, and the Crown for their continued support to Zambia.