On behalf of the Government and People of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed heartfelt condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of Malawi in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and other senior officials.

President Hichilema conveyed deep sorrow and solidarity with the Malawian nation, emphasizing the shared grief felt by their Zambian neighbors. “Zambia joins you in mourning this devastating loss,” President Hichilema stated, acknowledging the profound impact of the tragedy on the region.

In a show of support and unity, Zambia has dispatched officers and air transport to assist with the ongoing situation on the ground in Malawi. This gesture underscores the close ties and mutual aid between the two countries. “We are one people,” President Hichilema affirmed, reinforcing the spirit of regional cooperation and brotherhood.

President Hichilema extended prayers for strength, unity, and love to the people of Malawi during this difficult time. He concluded his message with a heartfelt blessing: “Yehovah ankale namwe,” which translates to “May God be with you.”

This tragedy has resonated deeply across the region, highlighting the close bonds and shared humanity of Zambia and Malawi. The solidarity shown by Zambia exemplifies the spirit of cooperation and empathy that binds the two nations together.