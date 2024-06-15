Energy Minister Peter Kapala has announced a series of measures to manage the country’s power supply deficit and the implementation of a revised electricity tariff structure. The statement was delivered in response to an urgent query by Roan MP Joel Chibuye regarding electricity supply issues in educational institutions.

Current Power Supply Situation

Kapala highlighted that Zambia’s installed electricity generation capacity stands at 3,777 MW, with hydropower contributing 3,154 MW (85% of total capacity) with a current estimated peak demand of 2,600 MW.

Despite this, only 900 MW is currently being generated from major reservoir dams, resulting in a deficit of approximately 750 MW. The deficit has been exacerbated by an El Niño-induced drought, which has significantly reduced water levels in the Zambezi and Kafue River basins.



Load Management and Extended Load Shedding

To prevent a total shutdown of power stations, an initial eight-hour load shedding schedule was introduced on March 11, 2024. However, due to persistent low water levels, the schedule was extended to twelve hours daily, starting May 20, 2024. This extension involves staggered six-hour intervals to each day to ensure that power supply is available until the end of the year and further prevent damage to the power generating machines due to insufficient water levels. Kapala acknowledged potential disruptions due to technical faults or theft of installations but assured that timely communication would be provided to the public.

Exemptions and Strategic Measures

Critical institutions, including health facilities, water utilities, industries, mining firms, and security wings, have been exempted from load shedding. Any outages experienced by these institutions are likely due to technical issues or theft.

To address the power deficit, the government has implemented several short-term measures:

Power Imports: Currently importing 188 MW and reclaiming 160 MW from export contracts.

Restarting Ndola Energy Power Plant: Negotiations are underway to restart the 105 MW plant by July 2024.

Developing Solar PV Plant: A 100 MW solar PV plant in Chisamba is scheduled for completion by December 2024.

Installing Diesel Generators: 120 MW of diesel generators will be installed in Ndola and Mpika.

Streamlined Licensing: The Energy Regulation Board has streamlined licensing processes to encourage the establishment of new generation plants.

Open Access and Net Metering Regulations: Recently approved regulations will allow households and industries to supply electricity to the national grid and earn income.

Long-Term Solutions

For sustainable energy provision, the government has outlined medium to long-term projects:

120 MW Solar PV Portfolio: Development of solar PV projects under the Global Energy Transfer Feed-in Tariff (GET-FiT) program.

Maamba Collieries Phase II: Plans to develop a 300 MW coal power plant with expected financial closure by June 30, 2024.

Luapula CX Hydropower Project: Expediting the development of a 271 MW hydropower project on the Luapula River.

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) The Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) developed in 2023 outlines a strategy to address electricity challenges through sustainable solutions, projecting the need for an additional 6,505 MW by 2026 with an estimated investment of USD 5 billion. Long-term demand forecasts a total of 23,000 MW by 2050, requiring nearly USD 31 billion in investments.

Electricity Tariff Adjustments

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently approved an upward adjustment of electricity tariffs, effective May 1, 2023, based on the Cost of Service Study. The multi-year tariff application by ZESCO for the period 2023-2027 includes adjustments to residential, commercial, and social categories, and the introduction of a new category for water utility companies.

The approved tariff adjustments are as follows:

37% increase in 2023

9% increase in 2024

15% increase in 2025

10% increase in 2026

14% increase in 2027

Expected Outcomes

The multi-year tariffs are expected to:

Improve service delivery

Enhance security of supply

Strengthen ZESCO’s financial position

Encourage private sector participation

Maintain ZESCO infrastructure effectively

Minister Kapala emphasized that the current measures, although challenging, are essential for sustaining ZESCO’s operations and attracting investments. The government remains committed to seeking sustainable solutions to resolve the electricity crisis and ensure reliable power supply for Zambia’s future.