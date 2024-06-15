Energy Minister Peter Kapala has issued a stern directive to the national electricity supplier, ZESCO, to adhere strictly to the official load shedding schedule. This mandate follows complaints of power outages exceeding the scheduled 12-hour periods, with some areas experiencing blackouts lasting over 20 hours.

The minister’s statement came in response to a query by Bwacha PF Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga in the National Assembly. Mushanga highlighted the severe disruptions caused by unscheduled power cuts, prompting Kapala to address the issue directly.

“What is on the schedule is 12 hours; that is what is official. However, we have received complaints, such as the ones mentioned by the Honourable Bwacha MP, and we have instructed ZESCO to ensure they follow the timetable,” Kapala affirmed during his ministerial statement.

Implications of Extended Power Outages

Prolonged power outages have far-reaching consequences for both individuals and businesses. Reliable electricity is a fundamental component of economic stability and growth. When power supply becomes inconsistent, it disrupts daily life, hampers productivity, and can lead to significant economic losses.

Economic and Social Impact

The economic impact of extended power outages is profound. Small businesses, in particular, suffer greatly. For example, a small business owner whose operations depend on a consistent power supply faces lost income and spoiled goods during each hour of an outage. These disruptions not only affect their revenue but also increase operational costs and stress levels.

Government Accountability

The government has a moral obligation to ensure the provision of consistent and reliable power. Adhering to the load shedding schedule is not merely a logistical issue but a matter of respecting citizens’ rights and needs. When utility companies fail to deliver on their promises, it erodes public trust and undermines the social contract between the government and its people.

Transparency and Public Trust

Understanding load shedding and its scheduling can be complex for the general public. Transparency from ZESCO and the government is crucial to maintaining public trust. Clear communication about why and how load shedding schedules are created and enforced can demystify the process. This transparency empowers citizens with the knowledge to engage more meaningfully with the issue and hold authorities accountable.

Addressing Emotional and Practical Toll

Extended power outages cause significant distress and inconvenience. The uncertainty and disruption they cause lead to stress and anxiety for many. By acknowledging these hardships and expressing empathy, officials can demonstrate an understanding of the daily struggles that come with an inconsistent power supply.

Challenges Facing ZESCO

While it is important to hold ZESCO accountable, it is also necessary to recognize the challenges the company faces. Infrastructure limitations, financial constraints, and increasing demand for electricity are among the factors that complicate ZESCO’s ability to provide uninterrupted service.