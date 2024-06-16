The Copper Princesses have done it! Zambia has officially qualified for the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2024 to be held in the Dominican Republic! What an amazing journey it’s been! The Copper Princesses eliminate Morocco via a 3-1 aggregate score and qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic from 16 October – 3 November 2024.

Meanwhile FIFA President Gianni Infantino ended his two-day trip to Zambia with an injury time goal in the 2-1 win over Zambia legends on Thursday afternoon to send fans that thronged Toyota Complex in complete ecstasy.



Infantino wrapped the day in style after opening it with meeting Republican President and FAZ patron Hakainde Hichilema, officially opening the FAZ accommodation centre and visiting Heroes’ Acre where he paid tribute to the victims of the Gabon air crash disaster in 1993.

Earlier on Wednesday, Infantino addressed the press upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before attending a gala dinner at Intercontinental hotel organised by FAZ in his honour.

“My first visit to Zambia was very fulfilling and I felt right at home amongst this country’s welcoming, football-loving people. It was fantastic to see everyone speak the language of football and speak the language of unity. Our sport has a special place here in Zambia and football is certainly on the rise,” Infantino said.