Sunday, June 16, 2024
Subscribe
Feature Politics

Opposition ZAWAPA holds rally in Ndola

By Chief Editor
0
391 views
ZAWAPA President Howard Miselo Kunda

Share

Opposition Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA) held its first public rally at Chifubu Grounds in Ndola, Copperbelt Province.

The party was registered and launched in 2023 with the human head as its symbol.

ZAWAPA President Howard Miselo Kunda delivered the key message at the rally attended by party officials, members and people from all walks of life.

In his remarks, Mr. Kunda discussed the cost of living, food security, agriculture, job creation, mining, energy and education.

He said the People of Zambia should not have been struggling to eat decent meals if the Government had enhanced food security through improved agriculture policies.

Mr. Kunda said the UPND Government has failed the people of Zambia and must be voted out in 2026.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have been deceiving Zambians through unfulfilled promises.

The former Muchinga MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairperson bemoaned the high cost of living, load shed

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading