Opposition Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA) held its first public rally at Chifubu Grounds in Ndola, Copperbelt Province.

The party was registered and launched in 2023 with the human head as its symbol.

ZAWAPA President Howard Miselo Kunda delivered the key message at the rally attended by party officials, members and people from all walks of life.

In his remarks, Mr. Kunda discussed the cost of living, food security, agriculture, job creation, mining, energy and education.

He said the People of Zambia should not have been struggling to eat decent meals if the Government had enhanced food security through improved agriculture policies.

Mr. Kunda said the UPND Government has failed the people of Zambia and must be voted out in 2026.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have been deceiving Zambians through unfulfilled promises.

The former Muchinga MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairperson bemoaned the high cost of living, load shed