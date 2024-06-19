What have we witnessed lately, instead?When two elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers, so they say. This is rather true for most constituencies held by the opposition, particularly the Patriotic Front.

Following the ushering in of the New Dawn Administration into power and the introduction of the enhanced Constituency Development Fund, no doubt one of President Hichilema flagship projects, one would”ve expected MPs to swallow their pride and invested their time and energy in ensuring that most of our people are ‘enjoying’ their own share of CDF.

What have we witnessed instead? Some MPs abdicating their responsibilities in their respective constituencies but instead flexing their muscles to pick unnecessary fights and quarrels with the executive!

According to our humble understanding, immediately after the elections, party politics are supposed to be left to presidents and secretary generals of political parties while the MPs and Councilors concentrate on collaborating with the government of the day to enhance development in their respective jurisdictions.

What have we witnessed lately, instead?

Most young parliamentarians playing to the gallery and flexing their muscles to pick unnecessary fights with the executive! Consider the canterkerous conduct of the likes of Munir Zulu, Binwell Mpundu, Maureen Mabonga, Given Katuta and Jay Jay Banda for instance……which cabinet minister or district commissioner in their right frame of mind would be keen to pay them attention if they called on them for certain services?

Let’s stop pretending for a change; we aren’t in the West but in Africa. They’d definitely be given a cold shoulder! Who suffers at the end of the day? It’s the ordinary masses in the constituencies they duly represent.

Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kango’mbe is definitely the epitome of an effective MP! The young man is a smart aleck; one day, he may just find himself occupying the highest seat in the land. He seems to have put party politics aside and is focusing on bringing development to his constituency.

While his peers are sleeping on duty, the former mayor of Kitwe is busy working around the clock in his constituency – building a skills training centre, working on feeder roads and bridges in rural areas, constructing health centres and seeing to it that the vulnerable ones are accessing school bursaries.

This is what is expected of an MP in this modern day and era as opposed to keeping themselves preoccupied with party politics!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst