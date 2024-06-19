FTJ – CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF A MAN WHO PAID A HIGH PRICE FOR DEMOCRACY

Today, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD)family celebrates the life and legacy of our founding President Dr FJT Chiluba.

For every freedom we enjoy today, someone paid the price for it. We shall never forget the sacrifices and the price President Chiluba paid as he provided resilient leadership to our party and to the nation.

Today, we are free to form and belong to a party of our choice. Today, we are free to acquire our own houses. Today we are able to establish and listen to any media. Today, we can easily start our own businesses. Today, Zambia stands as the only Christian nation enshrined in the constitution. This is part of the legacy left by President Chiluba and the movement for multiparty democracy.

We shall never forget his commitment to the rule of law.



One day, as Vice President, I was assigned to have a one on one meeting with President Chiluba. President Mwanawasa had decided to help resolve the legal issues surrounding the former President. I was the bearer of the message from the President. If President Chiluba could surrender seventy five percent of what was alleged to have been taken from the state coffers, then the state would drop the cases against him. His answer has remained with me all these years. He said, “My young brother, you being a Vice President should not be the one to solve this problem. The moment you appear to have mediated this matter, you will be fired. The President himself should handle this.” Secondly, he said he was unable to agree with the proposal because he had not stolen anything, therefore there can be no 75% of nothing.

“Additionally,” : he said, “I don’t want the President to be the one to forgive me, I choose to remain in court so the that the courts and not an individual decide my fate”.

This was his commitment to the rule of law. True to his word, the courts eventually acquitted him.

What a legacy.

Rest well servant of God and servant of the people.

Till we meet again.

Nevers Sekwila Mumba

President,

Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD)