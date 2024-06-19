In a historic announcement that has resonated throughout Zambia, the Diocese of Ndola has been elevated to the status of an Archdiocese by His Holiness, Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church. This significant milestone has been met with widespread jubilation and heartfelt congratulations from various sectors of society.

President Hakainde Hichilema, in an official statement, extended his warm congratulations to His Grace, the Most Reverend Dr. Benjamin Phiri JCD, the Catholic community of Ndola, and the entire nation. The President highlighted the longstanding, cordial relations between the Zambian government and the Catholic Church, emphasizing the mutual respect and shared values that have characterized their partnership since Zambia’s independence in 1964.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Zambia, we wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Grace, the Most Reverend Dr. Benjamin Phiri JCD, the Catholic community of Ndola, and the nation on the elevation of the Diocese of Ndola to an Archdiocese by the Holy Father, Pope Francis,” President Hichilema stated.

The elevation of the Diocese to an Archdiocese marks a pivotal moment for the Catholic community in Zambia, reflecting the growth and vibrancy of the faith in the region. The Catholic Church has been a cornerstone in the country’s spiritual and social development, playing a crucial role in education, healthcare, and community services.

President Hichilema underscored the strong and cooperative relationship between the state and the Catholic Church, noting that this partnership has been instrumental in fostering development and promoting the well-being of Zambians across the nation.

The news has been received with great enthusiasm by the Catholic faithful and the broader Zambian community, who see this elevation as a recognition of their dedication and the significant contributions of the Church to the nation’s moral and social fabric.

As the newly elevated Archdiocese of Ndola prepares to embark on this new chapter, the nation joins in celebration, looking forward to continued collaboration and shared progress between the government and the Catholic Church.