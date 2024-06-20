President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday engaged in bilateral talks with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, reaffirming the deep-rooted relations between Zambia and the United Kingdom. The meeting comes as Zambia celebrates its 60th independence anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s history.

In a statement following the talks, President Hichilema highlighted the enduring support from the British people, expressing gratitude for their unwavering assistance over the years. “We thanked His Majesty and the British people for the unwavering support they have given the people of Zambia,” President Hichilema said.

Since assuming office in 2021, President Hichilema’s administration has prioritized an economic diplomacy-focused foreign policy, aimed at increasing investment and trade opportunities for Zambia. This visit to the UK aligns with that agenda, seeking to further open up the country to global economic partnerships.

Meanwhile Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambe Haimbe, has emphasized the substantial benefits of President Hichilema’s trip to the UK, countering speculations about the visit’s impact on regional relations within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Responding to concerns from some political party leaders about President Hichilema’s travel coinciding with the inauguration of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Haimbe clarified that Zambia had appointed an electoral observer mission to South Africa, fulfilling its responsibilities as SADC Troika Organ Chairperson. A credible representative attended President Ramaphosa’s inauguration, ensuring Zambia’s commitment to regional cooperation.

“I am of the strong view that the statement issued by our colleagues suggesting a deterioration of relations was mischievous and aimed at politicking on matters of diplomatic relations,” Minister Haimbe stated, urging critics to wait for the ultimate outcomes of such visits before drawing conclusions.

Minister Haimbe reiterated Zambia’s continued cordial relations within the SADC region and with the United Kingdom, emphasizing that President Hichilema’s engagements in the UK are geared towards areas of mutual benefit for both countries.

He called on citizens to reject politically motivated statements that could harm Zambia’s good relations with its partners, advocating for a balanced approach to political discourse in the nation’s best interest.

As President Hichilema continues his visit, the focus remains on fostering international cooperation and securing economic opportunities that promise to benefit the Zambian people and strengthen bilateral ties with the United Kingdom.