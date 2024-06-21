The introduction of free education by President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Dawn Government has been hailed as a transformative milestone in Zambia’s educational landscape. Kitwe District Education Board Secretary has commended the initiative, reflecting on its profound impact in a recent report.

Six months into his presidency, President Hichilema launched the free education policy, a move designed to ensure that every Zambian child has access to education. The policy has been instrumental in reversing the dropout trend caused by poverty and the long distances many children had to travel to reach schools.

“Education, as President Hakainde Hichilema says, is the best equalizer,” the Education Board Secretary emphasized. “Free education has brought children who had dropped out of schools back into classes, giving them a second chance at education and a brighter future.”

The numbers are telling: it is estimated that over a million children had previously dropped out of school due to economic hardships and the lack of nearby educational facilities. The government’s response has been multi-faceted, focusing on building and upgrading schools to bring education closer to learners and incorporating a feeding program to support students’ nutritional needs.

At the tertiary level, the reintroduction of meal allowances for all qualifying students marks another significant step in making higher education more accessible and affordable. This initiative ensures that students from disadvantaged backgrounds can pursue their studies without the added burden of food insecurity.

President Hichilema’s vision for education has positioned him as a beacon of hope and progress in Zambia. His commitment to building and nurturing the future of education is evident in the substantial investments and policies his government has implemented.

“Thank you to President Hakainde Hichilema for building the future of education in Zambia,” the report concludes, underscoring the appreciation and optimism felt across the nation.

As the New Dawn Government continues to prioritize education, the positive impacts of these policies are expected to resonate for generations, fostering a more educated, skilled, and empowered population.