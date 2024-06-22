Zambia has continued to contribute positively to peace on the African continent through its contribution to the United Nations led peace Missions.

United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central Africa (MINUSCA) Force Commander Lt General Humphrey Nyone said dynamics in threats and changing geopolitics calls for reenergising of peace keeping.

Lt General Nyone said this when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany H.E Winnie Natala Chibesakunda in Berlin last week.

He pointed out that Zambia has a long history of engagement in peacekeeping efforts with the United Nations, dating back to 1988 when it first deployed peacekeepers to Iraq adding that Zambia is currently among the top 20 contributors to UN peacekeeping in terms of troop contributions.

Lt General Nyone said Zambia has a significant number of troops deployed in various Peace Support Operations, with the majority serving in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) where he is the Force Commander.

He said the United Nations or African Union led Peacekeeping missions help affected countries navigate the difficult path from conflict to peace and that peacekeeping is one of the most effective tools available to the United Nations or African Union in the promotion and maintenance of global and regional peace and security.

Lt General Nyone was in Berlin to attend a United Nations high ranking meeting on Peacekeeping Mission, leadership and exchanges on new challenges, solutions and opportunities.

And Ambassador Chibesakunda echoed Zambia’s contribution to the achievement of peace on the African continent, highlighting its

contribution to the liberation struggle of Southern Africa.

She noted that instability in any part of the world affects the entire globe and stressed the importance of peace as a prerequisite for development and progress.

Issued by Lubinda Kashewe

First Secretary-Press

Berlin, Germany