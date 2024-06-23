Today’s Scripture

“This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the LORD of hosts.”

Zechariah 4:6, NKJV

By the Spirit

Friend, you weren’t created to struggle through life, to be restricted by negative thinking, by a bad temper, insecurity, or lack. Those are bondages the enemy uses to try to keep you from your destiny. The good news is that God is the chain breaker, the burden remover, the yoke destroyer. Jesus came to set you free from a spirit of worry, from always seeing the negative, from a hot temper, bitterness, holding grudges. Perhaps you’ve tried to forgive, but you couldn’t let it go. God is about to breathe in your direction. There’s going to be strength to do what you couldn’t do before. You’re going to be free from guilt, free from living in regret, free from not thinking you deserve to be blessed.

You may feel you’re powerless to change it, but it’s going to happen by the Spirit of the Most High God. Ask Him to free you from every bondage and restriction. You’re about to step into a new level of freedom, peace, productivity, and fulfillment. Now, you have to do your part and get an agreement with God’s promise.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the power of the Holy Spirit in my life that is so much greater than all of my might and power. Thank You that You are coming to set me free from everything that is trying to hold me back. I believe in the promise of Your Spirit to do it. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”