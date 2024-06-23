President Hakainde Hichilema has returned from a productive visit to the United Kingdom, which included engagements in both Scotland and England. During this trip, the President expressed his gratitude for the prayers and support from the Zambian people, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort for the nation’s progress.

The President concluded his UK visit with an interaction with Zambian students studying at various universities across the country. Addressing the students at the Oxford University School of Business, President Hichilema urged them to be exemplary ambassadors for Zambia through their studies and personal conduct, noting that any negative behavior could reflect poorly on the country.

“We reminded them to always remember that the knowledge and skills they are acquiring should have a positive impact on society,” President Hichilema said. He highlighted the crucial role that skilled local experts will play in Zambia’s ongoing economic transformation and urged the students to contribute positively to this effort upon their return.

The visit underscores the administration’s focus on education, international engagement, and the importance of Zambians abroad contributing to national development.