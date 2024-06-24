COSAFA Cup debuts await six players as defending champions Chipolopolo heads to South Africa for this year’s edition to be held at Nelson Mandela Bay from June 26 to July 7.

Zambia is in Group B at the 2024 COSAFA Cup where they will face Kenya, Zimbabwe and Comoros.

As projected, Zesco United’s 19-year-old prospect David Simukonda has made the cut.

Power Dynamos second-choice goalkeeper Willard Mwanza who enjoyed good form in the latter part of the season when Lawrence Mulenga was on the sidelines is also heading for his first COSAFA Cup.

Mwanza’s teammate and midfielder Owen Tembo who has demonstrated consistent form in the last two seasons since joining from Konkola Blades is another one hoping to make an impact.

Others are Mufulira Wanderers defender Owen Mwamba plus the Nkana duo of Chitoshi Chinga and Mathews Banda.

Meanwhile, striker Austin Muwowo is certain to attract some attention, particularly from the South African media, as he makes his official return since leaving Orlando Pirates a couple of seasons ago where he spent four years.

Striker Jimmy Mukeya of Kansanshi Dynamos returns for his second COSAFA Cup since 2022 together with midfielder Dickson Chapa.

Another returnee is defender Zacharia Chilongoshi who is back at the COSAFA Cup for the first time since 2021.

Ironically, Chilongoshi was part of the Chipolopolo team during their last visit to Nelson Mandela Bay where the then COSAFA Cup defending champions made an unceremonious group stage exit.

GOALKEEPERS:Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers), Willard Mwanza (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)

DEFENDERS:Mathews Chabala (ZESCO United), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Chitoshi Chinga, Mathews Banda (both Nkana FC), Brian Chilimina (Red Arrows), John Chishimba (ZESCO United), Owen Mwamba (Mufulira Wanderers), Zachariah Chilongoshi (NAPSA Stars)

MIDFIELDERS:Dickson Chapa (NAPSA Stars), Frederick Mulambia, Austin Muwowo, Owen Tembo (All Power Dynamos), Abraham Siankombo, Kelvin Kapumbu, David Simukonda (All ZESCO United), Saddam Yusuf Phiri (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS:Albert Kangwanda (Al Hilal-Sudan), Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA), Jimmy Mukeya (Kansanshi Dynamos), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows)