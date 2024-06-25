The Ministry of Health has reported a decline in routine child immunizations over the past two years.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says the decline has led to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio and measles.

Ms Masebo said this during the launch of the 2024 first round of Child Health Week, under the theme “Reaching All Children for a Healthy Population.”

The Minister of Health highlighted the importance of Child Health Week in addressing the immunization gap.

“Despite our previous successes in improving child survival rates, the recent decline in demand for routine immunizations has left many children vulnerable to preventable diseases,” Ms Masebo stated.

She said the Child Health Week will provide services which include Vitamin A supplementation, deworming and catch-up vaccinations for children under 18 months who missed scheduled immunizations, weight and height monitoring, early infant diagnosis and treatment of HIV, among others.

“We need a stable environment in which children can thrive and reach their natural potentials. This includes access to quality healthcare, good nutrition, protection from environmental threats, and opportunities to learn and grow,” Ms Masebo emphasized.

Masebo has since called on healthcare providers to intensify their efforts to reach every child, particularly those in remote areas.

She also appealed to community leaders, including traditional, religious, and civic leaders, to mobilize their communities to participate in Child Health Week activities.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination George Sinyangwe said the country is recording an increase in measles cases in Chilubi, Mwinilunga and Chavuma districts.

Dr Sinyangwe said the Ministry is constantly monitoring the situation adding that this justifies the need for immunization.

He noted that only 70 percent of children in Zambia are fully immunized.

The 2024 round one Child Health Week will run from June 24 to June 29.