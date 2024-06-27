The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter has commended the Government through the Ministry of Information and Media for signing Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 35 of 2024, which operationalises the Access To Information (ATI) Law.

MISA-Zambia Chairperson, Lorraine Chisanga, says the move is a momentous development marking a significant step towards promoting transparency, accountability and good governance in the country.

Ms Chisanga adds that with the ATI Law now in effect, citizens are empowered to access vital information on matters of public interest, fostering an environment where informed decision-making and civic participation are not only encouraged but also implemented.

“MISA Zambia and its partners have long advocated for the enactment and implementation of an ATI law as a crucial pillar for democracy and sustainable development,” she says.

Ms Chisanga stated that the operationalisation of the ATI law signifies the government’s commitment to upholding the fundamental right to information, which is essential for the realisation of other human rights and freedoms.

“For MISA Zambia, the operationalisation of the ATI Law will among other benefits, ensure that governmental actions are open to scrutiny, thereby reducing opportunities for corruption and mismanagement of public resources, allow citizens to meaningfully participate in governance processes and hold public officials accountable,” she said.

Ms Chisanga noted that the ATI law will also allow journalists and media practitioners to have a legal framework to seek and disseminate information, thereby strengthening investigative journalism and the free flow of information.

“Furthermore, MISA Zambia calls on civil society organisations (CSOs), media practitioners and the general public to actively engage in the process of accessing information to ensure that this law achieves its intended purpose,” she urged.

Ms Chisanga assured that MISA Zambia remains committed to working with the government, CSOs and all stakeholders to promote and protect media freedoms and the right to information.

“We believe that the operationalisation of the ATI Law will pave the way for a more transparent and democratic Zambia,” she indicated.