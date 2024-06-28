Chisi Mbewe is certain defending COSAFA Cup champions and ten-man Zambia will bounce back from Thursdays big defeat to Kenya.

Two first half goals ,one of which was a penalty, were enough to hand Chipolopolo an early setback in a match Kenya won 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa to go top of Group B on match day one.

The defeat left Zambia bottom of Group B while Kenya lead on goal difference tied on 3 points with Zimbabwe who beat third placed Comoros 1-0.

“I think we have a chance to qualify.The most important thing is we don’t need look down because of the loss.We need to be strong in the next game and ensure that we keep our dreams of defending our title alive,” Mbewe said.

Kenya took the lead from a penalty conceded by Chitoshi Chinga in the 9th minute that was converted by Austine Atieno.

Patrick Otieno then beat defender Brian Chilimina to fire in the second goal in the 19th minute.

Kenya then looked comfortable absorbing some tame pressure from Zambia to give the defending champions a mountain to climb but not before Kelvin Kapumbu was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the second half.

“Otherwise if you saw the way we played, I think we did not play badly but we tried our level best but sometimes football can be like that,” Mbewe said.

“So the most important thing is we have to rise up as quickly as possible.

” We shouldn’t let this defeat destroy our ambitions of defending the trophy.”

It only gets harder for Zambia who must beat their COSAFA nemesis and arch-foes Zimbabwe in their penultimate Group B on Sunday or will see their semifinal hopes die.

Only the three group winners of the 12 team championship and best overall second placed side qualify for the semifinals.