PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema, has commended his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Jacinto Nyusi for allowing the SADC troops to undertake a peace, security and stability mission in Cabo Delgado.

President Hichilema said through maintenance of peace in Mozambique, results in peace, security and stability for the entire SADC region.

The Head of State noted that President Nyusi allowed the aspect of peace and stability to take centre stage, part of the responsibility that Zambia carries as Chair of the SADC Troika on Politics, Defence and Security.

President Hichilema was speaking at Statehouse today, during bilateral talks with his Mozambican counterpart President Nyusi to discuss social and economic collaboration that foster development in the two countries.

The Head of State highlighted the progress made on the joint Chanida One Stop border where the two governments want the border to operate 24 hours to facilitate enhanced trade.

“Today we are going to discuss issues around supporting our economies, investment and trade,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema appreciated his counterpart for accepting an invitation for a state visit, which he said remains cardinal for fruitful engagements.

He also extended best wishes to the people of Mozambique ahead of the October 2024 general elections.

President Hichilema called for a democratic process, by allowing peace to prevail before, during and post elections.

He commended President Nyusi for his leadership provided to Mozambique during his two terms.

Meanwhile President Nyusi, indicated the need to do more towards enhancing relations between Zambia and his country.

The Mozambican Head of State is hopeful that the discussions will border around economic relations that will improve the two countries.

“We need to do more in terms of economic diplomacy and this is why we are here,” President Nyusi stated.

He thanked Zambia for its support from the time of liberations that has helped reduce challenges of terrorism in his country.