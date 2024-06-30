The sun is setting on Chipolopolo Zambia’s defence of the COSAFA Cup title following a 2-0 loss to arch-foes Zimbabwe in their penultimate Group B match on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Day.

Two goals in the opening 43 minutes and a second straight red card for Zambia at the COSAFA Cup sums up their forgettable quest for an unprecedented third successive regional title and a record eighth.

It was Chipolopolo’s second straight 2-0 Group B loss after Kenya beat them in their opening fixture on June 26.

Zambia are bottom of Group B on zero points, Comoros and Kenya are tied on 3 points while six-time champions Zimbabwe are flying to the semifinals on maximum 6 points with a game to spare.

Comoros beat Kenya 2-0 in the lunchtime kickoff.

Zimbabwe ran rampant against a basic Zambian defence particularly tormenting young right-back Mathews Banda from whose position one of the two goals was generously crafted from.

Michael Tapera scored an early contender for goal of the tournament when he raced from just inside Zimbabwe’s half on the left wing to mount a solo run beating three Zambian defenders and then shooting from an acute angle to send the ball beyond Charles Kalumba.

On the other wing, Tinotenda Meke continued to give Zambia problems on that flank heading into that moment of Zimbabwe’s second goal.

In the middle of all that, Zambia suffered two setbacks with firstly defender Chitoshi Chinga substituted for an injury in the 24th minute and was replaced by Mathews Chabala.

Then defender Killian Kanguluma walked after two unnecessary yellows in the 24th and 32nd minutes.

Zimbabwe grabbed the opportunity and marginal superiority in manpower with both hands and sealed the contest in the 43rd minute when Takunda Benhura headed in Farai Banda’s cross.

Sadly, Chipolopolo continued to look tame in the second half in what is their worst run of preliminary stage starts at the COSAFA Cup.

A face-saving mission awaits Chipolopolo against Comoros on July 2 in their final Group B match.