The sun is setting on Chipolopolo Zambia’s defence of the COSAFA Cup title following a 2-0 loss to arch-foes Zimbabwe in their penultimate Group B match on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Day.
Two goals in the opening 43 minutes and a second straight red card for Zambia at the COSAFA Cup sums up their forgettable quest for an unprecedented third successive regional title and a record eighth.
It was Chipolopolo’s second straight 2-0 Group B loss after Kenya beat them in their opening fixture on June 26.
Zambia are bottom of Group B on zero points, Comoros and Kenya are tied on 3 points while six-time champions Zimbabwe are flying to the semifinals on maximum 6 points with a game to spare.
Comoros beat Kenya 2-0 in the lunchtime kickoff.
Zimbabwe ran rampant against a basic Zambian defence particularly tormenting young right-back Mathews Banda from whose position one of the two goals was generously crafted from.
Michael Tapera scored an early contender for goal of the tournament when he raced from just inside Zimbabwe’s half on the left wing to mount a solo run beating three Zambian defenders and then shooting from an acute angle to send the ball beyond Charles Kalumba.
On the other wing, Tinotenda Meke continued to give Zambia problems on that flank heading into that moment of Zimbabwe’s second goal.
In the middle of all that, Zambia suffered two setbacks with firstly defender Chitoshi Chinga substituted for an injury in the 24th minute and was replaced by Mathews Chabala.
Then defender Killian Kanguluma walked after two unnecessary yellows in the 24th and 32nd minutes.
Zimbabwe grabbed the opportunity and marginal superiority in manpower with both hands and sealed the contest in the 43rd minute when Takunda Benhura headed in Farai Banda’s cross.
Sadly, Chipolopolo continued to look tame in the second half in what is their worst run of preliminary stage starts at the COSAFA Cup.
A face-saving mission awaits Chipolopolo against Comoros on July 2 in their final Group B match.
Like I said after the defeat by kenya, let them just come back they are wasting time and money.
Mwimbu should ban passports to any Zambian male player. Those cosafa loosers should surrender passports at airport, and shred them.
Cosafa should report FAZ to FIFA for subortaging the tournament, and demand refund for all expenses on those Zambian players.
When Ivory Coast lost AFCON to…. was it Zambia or Ghana? they were welcomed back home by a military truck which took them straight to the guardroom for frog jumps, leopard crawls and take cover! on muddy tracks. Where is our overzealous General Dennis Alibuzwi? Alibelela command from Community House! Kekekekekeke!
Let Kamanga resign without a fans uprising. Leave peacefully and silently. Kamanga this is not your trade. Leave it to the footballers.
It’s clear that their eyes aren’t on the ball. AK and team are on business. One day they’ll find it difficult to watch games because soccer fans won’t allow them. Being stubborn won’t take them anywhere
YOU Post football
But other news is many days old !!
The least news worthy online platform
Mention the public demonstration against loadshedding which the police turned down because it wasnt on Headed Paper ??
WE ARE DOOMED
Football which we are losing indeed. LT is dozing