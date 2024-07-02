Chipolopolo losing records continue to be posted and this time it was Comoros turn to make history.

Comoros beat Zambia 1-0 to end their five match winless run against the record seven- time COSAFA Cup champions.

And it was at the COSAFA Cup today that the Indian Ocean islanders met the milestone with that win in both sides final Group B game at Nelson Mandela Bay.

The milestone goal came on the hour mark and in style when Comoros striker and captain Ibroihim Youssouf beat two defenders and then chipped the ball over zambia goalkeeper Victor Chabu.

Youssouf’s goal would eventually seal Comoros passage to the COSAFA Cup semifinals.

But Zambia also set another unenviable record at COSAFA.

It is the first time the record seven- time COSAFA Cup champions had lost three successive preliminary group stage matches,and without a goal for that matter, that saw Zambia finish bottom of Group A on zero points.

It beat Zambia’s 2021 record of two successive group stage defeats set at the same venue when Chipolopolo also made a preliminary stage exit as defending champions.

Overall, it’s been an awful nine-competitive match winless run for Zambia since beating Congo Brazzaville 4-2 on November 17, 2023 in Ndola in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

But Zambia’s only win since then was in a friendly when they beat hosts Malawi 2-1 on March 26 this year from an overall run of 12 internationals.