In a compelling and spiritually charged piece, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, a renowned political scientist and former political advisor to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), has called upon the Patriotic Front (PF) to welcome, forgive, and celebrate Miles Sampa, referring to him as their “prodigal son.” Dr. Zimba’s article, infused with biblical references and reflections on divine favor, lays out twelve reasons why the PF must embrace Sampa’s return.

Dr. Zimba begins by drawing on the teachings of Jesus Christ, specifically citing Matthew 20:26-27, to highlight the virtues of servitude and humility in leadership. He parallels this with President Lungu’s rise within the PF, noting that Lungu initially served as a deputy minister before ascending to higher positions under President Michael Sata’s administration. This trajectory, according to Dr. Zimba, exemplifies the divine favor that has guided Lungu’s political journey.

Reflecting on Lungu’s tenure as Zambia’s sixth president, Dr. Zimba attributes Lungu’s leadership to heavenly favor despite numerous challenges. He also addresses the political turmoil following the 2021 elections, accusing President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) of attempting to undermine Lungu and the PF by allegedly sponsoring Miles Sampa to create division within the party.

Dr. Zimba emphasizes that true national leadership, especially in a Christian nation like Zambia, is ordained by God, not by external influences. He cites Jeremiah 1:5 to reinforce the belief that Lungu’s leadership is divinely appointed. This spiritual conviction is further underlined by the unexpected midnight meeting between Lungu and Sampa on June 30, 2024, which Dr. Zimba interprets as a manifestation of God’s favor.

Drawing a parallel to the biblical story of the prodigal son, Dr. Zimba describes Sampa as having gone astray but now returning in humility and repentance. He urges the PF to embrace Sampa with love, forgiveness, and compassion, mirroring Lungu’s own response. Dr. Zimba contrasts this approach with what he describes as the bitterness and vengeance characterizing the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Dr. Zimba anticipates a time when the PF will be restored to unity, suggesting that Lungu will host a grand celebration to welcome Sampa back into the fold. He underscores that the foundation of the PF, built by President Sata and Lungu, is one of forgiveness and human love.

Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba is an esteemed political scientist with a PhD, MA, BA, and certification in Political Science. Known for his expertise in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories, Dr. Zimba has served as President Lungu’s political advisor and is a proponent of Pan-Africanism and Afro-Christian values.