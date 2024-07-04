Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia,

« This is our time… » That is what the bad eggs around you may think. Indeed, according to various corroborating sources, we have learned that these bad eggs are maneuvering and acting against the interests of Zambia.

You are trying to rebuild the Country despite difficulties in particular the shady legal heritage you found. We cannot imagine that you endorse such actions and we assume that you ignore them. It would be tragic again for Zambia if some new Amos Chanda or Kaiser Zulu were able to operate in the shadows, continue to work for their own personal interest and sabotage your hard work. They will inevitably end up embarrassing and discrediting you.

In your inauguration speech at the National Heroes Stadium on 24th August 2021, you proclaimed among other things :

” We are determined to free our country from the ills of mismanagement and malpractice, and promote that which is better”

“The days of political interference in public institutions and parastatals are over”

“We need morality, integrity and accountability”

This is why we are requesting you to launch thorough investigations and to get rid of these bad eggs without any weaknesses. For our part, investigations will also be carried out shortly following the first cross-referenced information we have received.

Yours faithfully,

Thierry CHARLES

Spokesperson of Minority Shareholders of ZCCM-IH