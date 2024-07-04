During his press briefing at State House where he called for prudent utilisation of public resources especially during this critical period of energy and food insecurity induced by the drought, President Hakainde Hichilema bemoaned the culture of bush burning.

How many times are we going to be warned about the dangers of burning bushes or deforestation?The Earth is already warming up, rainfall patterns are changing, and sea levels are rising hence increasing the risk of heatwaves, floods and droughts.

A lot of things had gone in this country; we deserve a lot of schooling. For instance, in the farming block where we’ve a small holding, children have a habit of burning bushes as they hunt for mice during this time of the year as adults equally go on rampage cutting down trees, indiscriminately, for various reasons!

While those of us that haven’t disturbed the environment that much, unless for cultivation purposes of course, get to enjoy the mushrooms, caterpillars and wild fruits (amasuku which unfortunately now face extinction) during the rain season; their land can no longer yield anything and they resort to stealing from us in the night……the very reason why we intend to get a revolver!

This is not the only area where our people need salvation; let’s consider waste management for instance……every other day, we see plastic materials and disposable bottles flying-out of moving vehicles on the highway while residents in the townships have no qualms choking the drainages with garbage and littering the the streets with all manner of rubbish! Little wonder why cholera is a perennial problem in this country.

We don’t surely expect the President to be always addressing such issues. Cabinet ministers; what are you doing to help the President deliver? We expect the one responsible for the environmental portfolio to be in the forefront of raising awareness on the causes and effects of climate change while their local government counterpart must focus on ensuring our people keeping their surroundings clean at all the time.

On our first visit to England, a friend of ours invited us to a McDonald’s outlet……finger licking good! After our feast, we were hastily heading for the exit only to realise our host had remained behind to clear the mess on our table. You can imagine the Ostrich egg on our face!

How many of us walk out of Hungry Lion leaving litter strewn all over the place? How often do we see school going children munching their jiggies and happily discarding empty packets or indeed adults helping themselves behind trees after they’ve had one too many?

We’re doing injustice to mother earth! Let us be good stewards of what God has bequeathed to us.

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Polical/Social Analyst