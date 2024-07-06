President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his deep honor as the guest of honor at the launch ceremony of the Muchila Smart Village Project in Namwala District today. This groundbreaking initiative aims to advance rural development through digital innovation and was made possible through the support of Huawei Technologies Zambia.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Huawei Technologies Zambia for their support, which aligns with our government’s digital agenda to bring development to rural areas,” President Hichilema stated.

The Smart Village model, which includes a communication tower and a solar system capable of powering numerous homes, exemplifies the strong bilateral relations between Zambia and China. These relations were further strengthened during President Hichilema’s meeting with President Xi Jinping and Huawei Technologies in China last year. The Muchila model is set to be replicated in 100 other rural and remote sites across Zambia.



“This initiative reflects our government’s strategic approach to forming collaborative partnerships, aiming to achieve a digitally inclusive society as we strive to become a middle-income country by 2030,” President Hichilema noted.

The project particularly targets rural schools, providing teachers and learners with e-education resources to enhance their research capacities and essential digital skills. It is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of digital innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic growth and job creation at the grassroots level.

“The people of Muchila must safeguard and secure this project with great care,” President Hichilema urged, emphasizing the importance of community stewardship in ensuring the project’s success and sustainability.

With this and similar initiatives, Zambia aims to create a more digitally inclusive society, paving the way for substantial economic progress and improved quality of life for its rural population.