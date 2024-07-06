The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) says it remains committed to safeguarding consumers

from unsafe products.

This is because unsafe products pose a risk to the health of consumers.ZCSA Acting Inspections Manager – Import Quality Monitoring Kasuba Kasengele made remarks on July 4,2024 when a team of Police Officers from the Intellectual Property Unit (IPU) Lusaka Division called on the ZCSA for a meeting aimed seeking possible areas of collaboration.

Mr. Kasengele said the Agency regards the Police as a critical stakeholder in enforcement of compulsory

standards.He said ZCSA is mandated by section 5 of the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017 to cooperate with Government Ministries, state institutions and international organizations in enforcing compulsory standards.

Mr. Kasengele says the police, being law enforcers, can complement the Agency's efforts on matters relating to understanding of Intellectual Property.

He acknowledged that the Police are endowed with competent skill set that are valuable in the Agency’s

quest to carry out the mandate of enforcing Compulsory Standards.Mr. Kasengele expressed hope that the collaboration between ZCSA and the IPU will yield positive results in as far as protecting consumers is concerned.

He commended the Police Command for allowing the team to visit ZCSA in an effort to appreciate the

mandate of the Agency.Zambia Police Lusaka Division Deputy Officer In-charge Intellectual Property, Hellen Hikanza said discussions around IP are important as they border on protecting the nation’s economy and consumers.

Ms. Hikanza said no investor would be willing to invest in a country which does not have laws to protect

their Intellectual property because their investment would not be protected from exploitation.

She pledged her unit’s resolve to closely work with ZCSA in ensuing that only genuine products are

supplied on the Zambia market.

Issued by:

ONISHIAS MAAMBA| PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency