Today’s Scripture

“Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,” says the LORD Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”

Malachi 3:10, NIV

Open the Floodgates

Friend, if you put God first in your life, the blessings He has for you cannot be contained. You may be limited, but God is unlimited. Take the limits off God and take the limits off yourself. Who says you can’t do something great? Who says you can’t start your own business? Who says you can’t get well? Who says you can’t go where no one in your family has gone? God is calling you to be a trendsetter, a difference maker, a barrier breaker. Quit looking at what you lost, at what you don’t have. The odds may be against you, but the Most High God is for you. You’re not on your own. You and God are a majority. Nothing can stop what He has purposed for your life. Now get in agreement with God. It’s amazing what happens when you enlarge your vision. You have to believe big, pray bold prayers, and dream great dreams. Give God permission to open the floodgates of Heaven and get ready. He’s about to do something that you’ve never seen.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that the floodgates of Heaven are open as I put You first place in my life. Thank You that You are pouring out so much blessing that I won’t have room enough to store it all. I declare that I am taking the limits off You and off myself and expecting greater things than I’ve ever seen. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries