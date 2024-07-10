Wednesday, July 10, 2024
2 Kalulushi Sisters In Hospital For Suspected Gassing

By Chief Editor
Two young women have been admitted at Kalulushi General Hospital for suspected gassing.

Copperbelt Police Chief Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the incident to ZANIS, identified the two victims as Annie Kangwa aged 23 years and her young sister Mildred Kangwa aged 20 years of New Minsenga.

Mr Mweemba said the incident happened around 01:30 when Annie was studying in her sitting room when she suddenly started smelling some strange smell which caused her to start having difficulties in breathing and loss of energy.

He further explained that Annie called for help and her young sister Mildred came but as soon as she entered the room she suddenly fell down and also started complaining of the same problem.

Mr Mweemba stated that the victims were rescued by their father who came and managed to open all the windows in the house and took them outside adding that the matter was reported to Police.

He further said the victims complained of severe headache, difficulties in breathing and loss of energy and are currently receiving medical treatment at Kalulushi General Hospital.

  1. What is “gassing”? To me this story sounds like carbon monoxide poisoning where people took a brazier into the house. Very common occurrence during the cold season

