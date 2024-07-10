Kawambwa Boys Technical Secondary School Association (KABOTESSA), has unveiled plans to acquire land in the district for a mega farming project.Newly elected association president Moffat Nsofwa explained that the initiative is aimed at harnessing the agricultural potential in the region.

Mr Nsofwa said the association is currently in discussions with traditional leaders in the area so as to secure land for the project which will ultimately result in a successful launch and establishment of the agricultural venture.

He highlighted that once the land is allotted, the association plans to cultivate a variety of crops, such as tea, maize and cassava with a view to maximizing agricultural productivity.

Mr Nsofwa explained that the alumni aim to leverage the network to drive economic growth in the area by creating economic opportunities for many former students of Kawambwa Secondary School and outside the district as the initiative.

“To ensure the project’s success, the school alumni association intends to engage all Chishinga Chiefs, the local authority and elected leaders on this approach which is designed to foster community support and involvement in the agricultural venture.