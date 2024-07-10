By Professor Kavwanga Yambayamba
The problem of Zambia and Africa is not:
- Hunger,
- Poverty,
- High food prices,
- High fuel prices,
- Load shedding,
- Theft or Corruption,
- Unemployment,
- Bad leadership,
- Lack of financial and other resources, or indeed
- Any other adverse situation being experienced.
These are merely symptoms of an underlying fundamental problem. There is one and only one problem. The fundamental problem of Zambia and Africa is inadequate human capacity – human beings who are competent; human beings who have the knowledge, the skill and positive attitude or growth mindsets; human beings who are critical thinkers; human beings who can create and innovate; human beings who see a broader picture and welcome new ideas; human beings who are resilient, have the courage, do not give up, and can solve problems from different perspectives; human beings who embrace challenges and turn possibilities into realities… the inadequacy arising from inadequate investment in the entire human capital development value chain – the most important being the formative years between zero and five years, generally referred to as the programming phase, when the cognitive function is open to receive all the great ideas for use in the future.
Unless Zambia (or Africa in general) heavily invests in human capital development and in particular the first five years of human life, the symptoms will continue and will get worse. The current prevailing situation in Zambia and Africa has been created over the past several decades, and each one of us (individually and severally), knowingly or unknowingly, has played a part in this unfortunate situation. But the current government has a great opportunity to plant a new seed, a seed whose fruits they may never grow to see, but will be remembered forever by future generations. Invest in human capital development, and the rest will fall in place.
The author is a Fellow of the Zambia Academy of Sciences and also Vice Chancellor of the Zambian Open University.
I belive this to be fact, however………
I would add all primary school years to the critical midset developmental years for africa………
How can a peoples develop who have no eqivalent of the word ‘maintenance ‘ in their mother toungues ???
Africans need to be taught at primary school that everything……..buildings , marchinary
, enviroment, requires a cycle of maintenance……..
That is why everything breakes down in africa………from sewer systems to roads to buildings……..we never grew up knowing the word maintenance
Much as I agree with the Author, I must add that Zambia/Africa does produce on a small scale, human capital that can transform the Continent. But you must realize that that human capital costs money. Why should Clive Chirwa work for Zambia Railways and get paid K50,000 per month when he can earn $10,000 per month in UK? The larger problem is brain-drain. Plug the drain and you’ll have the human capital you want.