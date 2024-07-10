By Professor Kavwanga Yambayamba

The problem of Zambia and Africa is not:

Hunger,

Poverty,

High food prices,

High fuel prices,

Load shedding,

Theft or Corruption,

Unemployment,

Bad leadership,

Lack of financial and other resources, or indeed

Any other adverse situation being experienced.

These are merely symptoms of an underlying fundamental problem. There is one and only one problem. The fundamental problem of Zambia and Africa is inadequate human capacity – human beings who are competent; human beings who have the knowledge, the skill and positive attitude or growth mindsets; human beings who are critical thinkers; human beings who can create and innovate; human beings who see a broader picture and welcome new ideas; human beings who are resilient, have the courage, do not give up, and can solve problems from different perspectives; human beings who embrace challenges and turn possibilities into realities… the inadequacy arising from inadequate investment in the entire human capital development value chain – the most important being the formative years between zero and five years, generally referred to as the programming phase, when the cognitive function is open to receive all the great ideas for use in the future.

Unless Zambia (or Africa in general) heavily invests in human capital development and in particular the first five years of human life, the symptoms will continue and will get worse. The current prevailing situation in Zambia and Africa has been created over the past several decades, and each one of us (individually and severally), knowingly or unknowingly, has played a part in this unfortunate situation. But the current government has a great opportunity to plant a new seed, a seed whose fruits they may never grow to see, but will be remembered forever by future generations. Invest in human capital development, and the rest will fall in place.

The author is a Fellow of the Zambia Academy of Sciences and also Vice Chancellor of the Zambian Open University.