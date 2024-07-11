President Hakainde Hichilema has urged law enforcement agencies to promptly investigate the suspicious transactions highlighted in the 9th Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Trends Report for 2023, released by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

The report, which catalogs various suspicious transactions, has drawn the President’s attention. He emphasized the New Dawn government’s unwavering resolve and commitment to zero tolerance for corruption. President Hichilema expects the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and other relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate all issues raised in the report.

“Illicit transactions undermine a country’s development agenda,” President Hichilema stated, underscoring the importance of addressing these financial irregularities. He reiterated the government’s determination to uphold transparency and accountability, ensuring that all allegations of financial misconduct are rigorously scrutinized and addressed.