President Hakainde Hichilema has urged law enforcement agencies to promptly investigate the suspicious transactions highlighted in the 9th Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Trends Report for 2023, released by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).
The report, which catalogs various suspicious transactions, has drawn the President’s attention. He emphasized the New Dawn government’s unwavering resolve and commitment to zero tolerance for corruption. President Hichilema expects the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and other relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate all issues raised in the report.
“Illicit transactions undermine a country’s development agenda,” President Hichilema stated, underscoring the importance of addressing these financial irregularities. He reiterated the government’s determination to uphold transparency and accountability, ensuring that all allegations of financial misconduct are rigorously scrutinized and addressed.
The Police and other LEAs investigates and arrest people. It’s when these people go to Court, that’s where the Nation Prosecution Authority and Judges do imingalato. People are acquitted because the NPA somehow “can’t prove” that they are guilty when in-fact the Police gave them the evidence. The Police does a thorough investigation and arrest them then the corruption begins with NPA and the Judges. What follows are Noelles, missing evidence, failure to provide evidence, and failure to convict and criminals go back to do the same thing over again.